A 38-year-old Church Point man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
Michael Daigle died when he hit a truck that allegedly turned in front of him, Louisiana State Police reported. The crash happened on La. 98 near Mire.
Holden Foti, 25, was booked with first-offense OWI, improper turn and negligent injury. Since Daigle has died from his injuries, Foti's negligent injury charge will be upgraded to vehicular homicide, troopers say.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Daigle was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle westbound on La. 98. At the same time, Foti was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck eastbound on the highway that turned in Daigle's path.
Daigle, who was wearing a helmet at the time, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Foti was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment is unknown on the part of Daigle but a routine toxicology sample was taken for analysis. Foti did provide a breath sample which indicated a BAC of 0.158%, almost twice Louisiana's limit of 0.08%.