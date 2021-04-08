An Opelousas man was killed after his vehicle ran off La. 103 and became submerged in Bayou Teche.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday while 46-year-old Avery Charles Hudson was driving south on La. 103 near Cheramie Road. Hudson was driving at a “high rate of speed” when his 1998 GMC pickup ran off the road, struck several trees and became submerged in the Bayou Teche, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Hudson’s vehicle was found with assistance from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office dive team.
The Opelousas man’s truck was a suspect vehicle in two hit-and-run crashes with injuries on U.S. 90 just prior to Hudson’s crash off La. 103, the statement said. Hudson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.