A Scott woman indicted in July in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son has been arrested, KATC reports.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Natalie Broussard has been located and apprehended. She was arrested Wednesday night.

Broussard was indicted on second-degree murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old son Ryatt Hensley, who was found dead inside a parked vehicle in a residential area on Sept. 27. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the death in the 6900 block of Cameron Street in Duson and initially arrested Broussard on a count of negligent homicide.

On Monday, LPSO asked for help from the public in locating Broussard.