Law enforcement authorities responded to a late morning call Thursday about shots fired in the vicinity of South Louisiana Community College’s Abbeville campus, an SLCC spokesperson said. Abbeville police officers arrived around 11:30, but a spokesman said Thursday afternoon there was no evidence of gunfire in the area.
Lana Fontenot, SLCC vice chancellor, said the report originated off campus. SLCC students were not involved. From an abundance of caution, she said, the campus canceled classes for the remainder of the day.
The SLCC branch, located at 1115 Clover St., was partially shut down around 12:30, with one entrance and one exit open, as students left.
“Abbeville police are heading up” the investigation, Fontenot said. “We canceled classes to be sure that students, staff and visitors are safe.”
An Abbeville police spokesperson said officers left around 1.
Fontenot said Chancellor Vincent June was informed about the report about gunshots.
The Abbeville campus enrolls about 150 students.
Fontenot said the campus also had a similar report in the neighborhood during classes in the fall semester that also necessitated class cancelations.