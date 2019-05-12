A 16-year-old Opelousas girl is dead and her brother injured after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said Princess Washington died in the accident that happened at Church and Main streets.
She was riding in a car with her brother when another car allegedly ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle, the chief said.
The driver of that car, whom police identified as Floydiece Washington, fled the scene in another vehicle, leaving her vehicle there. A warrant is out for her arrest on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. She is no relation to the Washington teens.
Princess Washington’s 19-year-old brother sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the chief said.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Floydiece Washington, they are asked to call Opelousas Police at 948-2500.