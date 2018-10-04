A man was stabbed with a box cutter and hospitalized Wednesday night in Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas said.
Officers responded to a "disturbance in progress" around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jefferson Boulevard. They found a 31-year-old man with a cut to his upper body, Dugas said.
The injured man was hospitalized and listed in "stable condition," Dugas said. William Jenkins, who is also 31 years old, was arrested on aggravated battery in the stabbing.