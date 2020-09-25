Three people were stabbed after a fight broke out at the Acadiana Mall.
The stabbings happened around 4:45 p.m. after a fight broke out among a group gathered in the mall’s food court. The three injured victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
There were no suspects identified as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses and people involved in the fight fled the scene when law enforcement began arriving, he said.
The mall remains open, though the food court has been cordoned off while officers investigate.