A Scott man was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 49 near the Avoyelles and Rapides Parish line, KATC reports.
John R. Domingue, 60, was killed Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle while driving in the southbound lanes, crossed the median and crashed into an embankment on the northbound side, Louisiana State Police said.
Domingue was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, they said.
Troopers responded to the crash around 1:10 am. Domingue was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Domingue may have lost control of his vehicle after the left front tire failed.
Routine toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.