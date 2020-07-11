A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Vermilion Parish.
Louisiana State Police troopers were notified of the crash around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The pedestrian was struck while standing in the center of La. 82 near Lucie Street, just north of Perry Bridge. The responsible vehicle fled the scene, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples are pending, the statement said.
Anyone with information in the hit-and-run is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.