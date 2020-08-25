A Lafayette family was displaced Tuesday, less than two days before Hurricane Laura is projected to make landfall in the area, after a child accidentally set a fire inside a bedroom.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the 100 block of Clement Street around 10:30 a.m. for a reported bedroom fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the home and firefighters conducted a quick search inside the burning building, locating the home’s two occupants in the backyard safe from the smoke. No injuries were reported, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters took 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The interior of the home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and the family was displaced as a result, he said.
Investigators determined the fire originated in a bedroom closet where a young child was playing with a lighter. The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.