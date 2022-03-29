The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Scott Police Department in the search for Ella Quiana Goodie, a Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9, the State Police said in a news release Tuesday.
Investigators have also yet to locate her vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, possibly displaying Texas license plate NRN 6551. The vehicle license plate may have been removed. The vehicle could also have a Lyft sticker mounted on the front windshield.
On Friday, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, a person of interest in Goodie's disappearance was arrested by U.S. Marshals in St. Joseph, Missouri, on a warrant out of Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Francisco was held in Missouri until he could be transported to Rapides Parish, where he has outstanding warrants for missed court dates in an attempted second-degree murder case.
Francisco is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with Goodie. Francisco was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a violent 2018 crime on the same day he was seen with Goodie, a Lyft driver.
Goodie, 32, was last seen on traffic cameras north of Dallas, on March 11. This was after her car was seen on camera driving toward and then driving back toward Louisiana. According to a post on Facebook by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day, March 10.
The Scott Police Department announced last week that the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service had become involved in the case.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle, is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.