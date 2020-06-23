An 86-year-old New Iberia man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a crash in mid-June, Louisiana State Police officials say.
Purvis Picard died after suffering injuries in a June 10 crash on U.S. 90 near Le Triomphe Parkway. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. The crash happened when Picard, driving west in a 2013 Kia Optima, struck the back of a flat-bed trailer being pulled by an 18-wheeler, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The 18-wheeler was stopped in the highway’s left turn lane. Poor visibility from weather is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Gossen said.
Picard and a passenger were both restrained at the time of the crash and refused medical attention on the scene. Picard was taken to a local hospital by family members later the same day, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.