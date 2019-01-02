Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the suspected robbing, beating and attempt to kill a man on Christmas Day. Another remains at large.
Gabriella Duhon, 18, is accused of luring an ex-boyfriend to Acadiana Park, where authorities say he was kidnapped, robbed, beaten and shot at. The victim was not struck by gunfire. He was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.
Duhon is still at large and wanted on warrants for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Duhon planned the attack with her sister, 20-year-old Hailey Altman, along with Altman’s boyfriend and his brother. Altman was booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping. Altman’s boyfriend, Alec Arceneaux, 23, was booked on the same charges.
Arceneaux’s brother, 17-year-old Ethan Guidry, is accused of shooting at the victim, who then escaped. Guidry is accused of attempted first-degree murder, as well as armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.