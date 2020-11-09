A Breaux Bridge woman was killed early Monday after a triple shooting at a residence.
Breaux Bridge police said the victim is Roxanne Hawthorne, 53. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified Nathan Simon, 31, as the shooter.
Police said they responded to a call about the 3:30 a.m. shootings at a home in the 600 block of Velma Circle. Three people who lived at the address were shot, including a male, 50, and a female, 33. They were taken to a local hospital.
Simon turned himself in to local authorities and was arrested on number warrants, police said.
The investigation was continuing.