A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say.
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in Zeno's vehicle.
Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call around noon Wednesday at a hotel in the 1600 block of West Pinhook Road, where witnesses reported a man hitting a woman. Officers were not able to locate the victim or suspect when they arrived on the scene, according to Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, but witnesses were able to provide a license plate number and vehicle description.
Police located the suspect's vehicle about 40 minutes later at a gas station at the corner of Pinhook Road and the Evangeline Thruway; Zeno and his girlfriend's child were inside of the vehicle.
When Zeno saw the officers, he drove away from the gas station, which resulted in a brief police chase.
"He just fled with her 8-year-old son and left her at the store," Green said. "The officers attempted to do a traffic stop. He refused to stop."
Zeno eventually stopped, left the child alone in the vehicle, fled from officers on foot and jumped into the Vermilion River near General Mouton and University avenues.
Officers and a canine unit set up a perimeter along the river, where they eventually were able to arrest Zeno. He was brought back to land safely with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.
Zeno was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on counts of aggravated flight, child desertion, simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.