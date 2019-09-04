A suspect is still on the run after a police chase through Lafayette and Vermilion parishes ended in a crash near an elementary school, KATC reports.
Maurice Police Chief Guy Nerrin said the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted his department about a suspect fleeing south on La. 167 in a stolen black Kia on Tuesday. The driver turned onto a roadway near Cecil Picard Elementary School, where he bailed out of the vehicle and fled before the car crashed into trees near the school.
The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect, but he evaded capture.
Anyone with information on the suspect or stolen vehicle is asked to call the Maurice Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.