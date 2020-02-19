Rickey Kidder rolled in the Carencro Mardi Gras parade last weekend and he told 97.3 The Dawg that everything was fine until the end of the parade. That's when police allegedly stopped Kidder's float and accused him of playing profane music.
The song in question? Jay Da Wizard's popular 'Neck' remake.
Kidder, the owner of the float, told the radio station he was very clear on the rule forbidding explicit lyrics. He said he spent weeks gathering clean edits for the parade version of the song. He assured police there was no profanity coming from his float and invited police to come on board and check his music for themselves.
Although Kidder says he played the clean version of "Neck," he believes what police heard was the crowd singing the alternate explicit lyrics notoriously heard in Death Valley from LSU fans.
Kidder told the radio station he was given a citation, which he plans to fight at his March 19 court date.