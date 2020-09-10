A juvenile is accused of attempted murder after shooting a man in the head, police say.
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Priscilla Lane, according to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesman for the department.
The victim went to the Circle K store located at Chalmette Road and NE Evangeline Thruway to seek assistance. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Griffin said. Medical assistance was provided to the victim prior to him being transported to a local hospital.
Officers were able to develop a suspect, who was located a short time later. The juvenile suspect was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for attempted second-degree murder.
The victim is listed in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing.