A Lafayette man has been arrested in Mississippi for allegedly trafficking a missing Texas child.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 12 received information regarding possible human trafficking in Pike County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Deputies say information led them to a Days Inn in McComb, Mississippi, where the missing juvenile was located.
The child had reportedly been missing for over a year.
James Joseph Thibo of Lafayette was arrested and booked on charges of procuring prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.
The sheriff's office says the case is being investigated by other state and federal agencies.
