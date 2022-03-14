Friends, family and law enforcement are searching for Ella Quiana Goodie, a 32-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9.
Family members say they believe she was working as a Lyft driver when she went missing.
Courtney Rene Lashae Williams, Goodie's sister-in-law, said Goodie was driving a customer to Houston on Wednesday. It was the last time her family heard from her.
“We have been calling and trying to ft her for days and still haven’t got in touch with her,” Williams wrote on Facebook. “We just want her safe and home back to her family, that’s it.”
The Scott Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that Goodie was last known to be driving west on Interstate 10 toward Texas in her car, a 2012 Audi Q5 with Texas license plate NRN6551. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.
Anyone with information regarding Goodie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or any local law enforcement agency.
Family members have shared Goodie's information across Facebook, seeking tips about her wherabouts. Tammy Washington, her first cousin, said she felt optimistic despite the rising concerns over her disappearance.
“She definitely handles hers,” Williams wrote. “I hope she’s good, I feel she will be.”
Goodie's information was also shared by the Facebook group Missing People in America. Lyft did not respond to the questions by The Advocate as of Monday afternoon.