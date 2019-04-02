PORT BARRE — Police are investigating a bomb threat made against Port Barre High School, according to KATC.
Shortly before school let out Tuesday, the Port Barre Police Department received a call from the school in reference to a bomb threat message written on a school bathroom wall.
Police arrived at the school to view the handwritten message, which stated “I will blow the school up on April 4 at 11:30,” according to Chief Deon R. Boudreaux.
Police, with the assistance of the Opelousas Marshals Office, Opelousas Police Department, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 2 and bomb-detecting K-9s will complete a search and sweep of the school this evening and will have police assigned to the school for the remainder of the week, Boudreaux said.
Students who may have information regarding the author of the message are encouraged to talk to police or school officials.