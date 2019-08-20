A Crowley man was found dead after a fire at his home Monday.
The 70-year-old man’s body was found in one of the home’s bathrooms after crews with the Crowley Fire Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of West 11th Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday, a release from Louisiana State Fire Marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.
The man’s cause of death and identification are pending a report from the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.
A woman who escaped the fire unharmed said she and the deceased were renting the home. She said they were in a bedroom when they heard a noise in the living room and found a window A/C unit shooting sparks, the release said.
She fled the home and implored the man to exit too, but he attempted to extinguish the fire and never made it out of the home, Rodrigue said.
Investigators determined the A/C unit was plugged into a power strip with several extension cords that ran throughout the home. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but an electrical malfunction may have been a contributing factor, the release said.
The fire marshal’s office cautioned residents not to use extension cords long term, and instead to have a qualified electrician install more wall outlets. The agency also warned that you should never use an extension cord to a heat-producing appliance, like an A/C unit, space heater or coffee machine, the release said.