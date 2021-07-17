Lafayette Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin, right, consoles mother Kysha Mouton after balloons were released during a vigil for daughter Ja’Nya Hebert, 16, on East Clinton St. Friday, July 16, 2021 in Lafayette, La.. Hebert was shot and killed by another 16 year old last week. ORG XMIT: BAT2107162149313383
“My baby was loved,” Kysha Mouton sobbed as family, schoolmates and community members crowded East Clinton Street on Friday night to honor her daughter Ja’Nya Hebert, a Lafayette 16-year-old who was shot and killed July 11.
Ja’Nya was shot once in the back while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of Harrington Drive. Lafayette Police officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and Ja’Nya was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on a count of second-degree murder in Ja’Nya’s death; her family said they learned Ja’Nya had not been the boy’s target.
Mouton remembered her daughter as an energetic, outspoken, loving and kind-hearted 16-year-old who loved her friends and was a passionate dancer. She started at the Tip Tap Toe School of Dance around age 6 and grew into a competitive dancer who loved to travel, perform and meet new people.
Her dancing took her to Lifetime’s competition show “Bring It!” and the Northside High Starz Dance Team, her mother said. Ja’Nya was a committed, hard working dancer and when she performed, “she did what she had to do. She didn’t stop,” Mouton said.
Mouton said she’s trying to remain strong for her three surviving children.
“[I’m going to miss] her smile. It brightened up a room. If I was feeling down or anything — it was her smile. That was a smile I’ll never, ever forget,” Mouton said.
Alaysie St. Julien, 16, said her longtime friend was a talented performer, funny, always ready to have a good time and had a joyful presence that could lighten any moment. Ja’Nya was a caring friend and was always ready to offer her support, the teen said.
“She was always there for me when I needed her. Whenever I was down, she always made a smile come to my face,” St. Julien said.
A rising junior at Northside High School, Ja’Nya loved English, math and science, her grandmother Cathy Hebert Broussard said. The 16-year-old was an intelligent girl and made good grades; she wanted to attend Southern University to join the Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls and study to become a registered nurse to make her family proud, she said.
“She didn’t even finish high school. Smart, intelligent, bright, everybody loved her and everybody said kind things about Ja’Nya. She was no different from a regular 16-year-old young lady...Her future is gone in the blink of an eye. Just like that,” her grandmother said.
Broussard was the one to break the tragic news to her son, Joshua Hebert, after visiting the scene in shock in search for answers. She hoped to ease his suffering by allowing him to sleep until morning, but Broussard was scared he’d see the news on social media. Since Hebert had brought his new daughter to their family Thanksgiving days after her birth in November 2004, the two had been close.
She knocked on his door at 3 a.m. and told him his only daughter had been shot and killed.
“I don’t know how the words came out of my mouth,” Broussard said.
The grandmother returned to the scene of her granddaughter’s homicide before Friday’s vigil to view a cross erected in her memory and share a special thank you with the neighbor who held Ja’Nya’s hand as she waited for the ambulance. The woman told Broussard Ja’Nya kept a strong grip on her hand in those moments of comfort, she said.
It’s been a difficult week, but Broussard said she’s leaning into her Catholic faith.
“It hurts when I hear her name or when someone posts a warm gesture on Facebook. It hurts me because I miss my granddaughter. My heart is heavy. I’m carrying a lot of pain...I cry a lot at home by myself so when I come out in the community I can be strong for my son, Joshua, and my grandson, Joshua Jr.,” Broussard said.
The apprehension of the 16-year-old suspect has provided some relief for Broussard and Mouton, but justice won’t be achieved until he’s sentenced in Ja’Nya’s death. Even then, it’ll never bring her back, Mouton said. While glad she wasn’t targeted, the women said that fact offers little comfort because it means Ja’Nya was killed for nothing.
If given the opportunity, the women said they have the same question for the boy: “Why?”