A 23-year-old Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday in a Feb. 23 shooting that injured three people.
Jaquey Hicks was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, Opelousas Police spokesperson Maj. Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Hicks was implicated in the shooting after a tip from the public, he said.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 at the after-hours eatery “The Back” near the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets. Three people suffered multiple gunshot wounds, all considered non-life-threatening. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Guidry said.