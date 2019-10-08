A second suspect was arrested in the August shooting death of 21-year-old Abbeville resident Jacoby Lee.
Jamie Vallery, 30, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center Monday on a count of accessory to second-degree murder in Lee’s homicide. Vallery’s bond is currently set at $500,000, a statement from the Abbeville Police Department said.
Lee was fatally shot while driving his vehicle in the 800 block of South Guegnon Street near Martin Luther King Drive just after 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Lee’s vehicle veered into a utility pole after he was shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, a release from the Abbeville Police Department said.
Another suspect, 24-year-old Andrew Matthew Granger, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in early September. Granger remains incarcerated in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond, according to online jail records.
No further information was released in the case.