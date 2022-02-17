An 18-year-old man became incensed over two men flirting with his girlfriend at a Melville-area gas station and instigated a vehicle chase that ended with a fiery crash and one of the men shot dead, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Jaden Michael Ardoin, 18, of Port Barre, was arrested on a count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the death of Wade Edward Smith and injury of James Preston Allen Vaughn on Tuesday, St. Landry spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
Deputies reported to the 9400 block of La. 105 in the Melville area around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after two calls about gunshots heard and a burning vehicle seen in the area. Deputies found Smith unresponsive and Vaughn injured near the burning vehicle. Vaughn was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Thibodeaux said.
Investigators determined the two victims frequented an area gas station and were there immediately before the shooting. Smith and Vaughn would routinely flirt with an employee at the store; the woman was Ardoin’s girlfriend, and she asked them to stop flirting with her because he was jealous, the agency said.
The men agreed to leave the woman alone and proceeded to the station’s dining area to eat. Soon after, Ardoin entered the gas station with another person and was angered to find Smith and Vaughn there. He left upset, Thibodeaux said.
Vaughn and Smith left shortly after Ardoin and passed him driving slowly in a brown Toyota Corolla on La. 105. After the men passed him, Ardoin and an unidentified passenger are accused of chasing Smith and Vaughn down the highway as Ardoin shot at their vehicle from behind, the sheriff’s office said.
Vaughn told investigators that Smith was struck during the barrage. Vaughn grabbed the steering wheel in an effort to prevent the vehicle from running off the road but he wasn’t able to maintain control and the green Chevrolet truck struck a tree and caught fire, Thibodeaux said.
After the crash, Vaughn observed Smith slumped over in the vehicle. He was helped from the wreckage by an unknown female. After Vaughn was taken to an area hospital for treatment, he was able to identify Ardoin as the suspect in a photographic lineup, the statement said.
Additional evidence includes video surveillance footage from the Texaco/Canal gas station where the incident began as well as additional footage from area gas stations that captured Ardoin following Smith and Vaughn.
Additional arrests are expected in the case, Thibodeaux said.