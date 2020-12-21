New Iberia fire.jpg
Buy Now

A trailer fire in New Iberia resulted in one fatality Monday. ORG XMIT: GIcJxX4WsZDOu7IYUiBE

State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a mobile home fire in New Iberia involving one death, according to a statement from the fire marshal's office.

The New Iberia Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Deare Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the statement. There were seven occupants in the home at the time of the fire and, unfortunately, firefighters located the body of a juvenile inside who was unable to escape.

The scene is still active and the investigation is in its early stages.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

View comments