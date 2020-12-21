State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a mobile home fire in New Iberia involving one death, according to a statement from the fire marshal's office.
The New Iberia Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Deare Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the statement. There were seven occupants in the home at the time of the fire and, unfortunately, firefighters located the body of a juvenile inside who was unable to escape.
The scene is still active and the investigation is in its early stages.
More information will be released as it becomes available.