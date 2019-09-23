Candidates vying to represent Lafayette’s education interests were on the hot seat at a community forum Monday night, answering questions about dual enrollment availability, trust in the school board and improvement in the district’s Transformation Zone.
The 13 candidates running for the five contested seats on the Lafayette Parish School Board were each given a single question, plus an introduction, to make a winning impression on the audience at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and viewers watching from home.
The candidates took the questions posed by Pearson Cross, associate dean of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Liberal Arts, and used the opportunity to weave in their platform ideas, including increased transparency and improved access to early childhood education.
The forum was hosted by One Acadiana, the Lafayette Public Education Stakeholders Coalition and the705 to get residents familiar with the candidates ahead of the Oct. 12 election.
The biggest question of the night hinged on trust. Cross reflected back to a 2017 tax proposed by the school system that failed decidedly at the polls. Despite playing such a crucial role in the parish’s current and future economy, the school system couldn’t garner support for a new tax to fund critical facility needs.
Cross pointed out that voter analysis points to less than 100 teachers supporting the tax and he questioned what can be done to turn the tide. The candidates from Districts 4 and 7 had different assessments.
Tehmi Chassion, the incumbent District 4 board member, said he believes Lafayette Parish currently operates under an anti-tax climate, and a tax failure isn’t indicative of the community’s belief in the school board. The support is there, and board members need to continue building relationships, he said.
“It’s understanding where we live and the economics of where we live. I think we do have community support…however, if you’re going to link a tax to if we have support, I don’t think that’s a good notion,” Chassion said.
His opponent, Erica Williams, disagreed. She said more value needs to be placed on the input of teachers and more needs to be done to develop buy-in from internal stakeholders. Without their support, it’s impossible to bring a tax or larger plan to the public, she said.
“Trust and transparency have to be gained, and not forced, and I think on the school board it’s up to us to make sure we gain the trust of our communities, starting with our internal stakeholders first,” Williams said.
Former educator Eva Green, who’s running in District 7, said when she was a teacher in Lafayette Parish, taxes were passed successfully, but over time constituents felt the money disappeared without adequate explanation. She called for greater transparency and for the board to be proactive in addressing the public.
“I don’t think the community has a lot of faith in the board at this time,” Green said.
Green’s challenger, Kate Bailey Labue, suggested the board develop and execute a strategic communication plan. Labue said the public needs to better understand the district’s strengths and the progress being made.
“I think what the community fails to hear are the successes and I think that’s where the school system and the school board need to step up,” Labue said.
Roughly half of seats on the school board are contested and half of the incumbents are running unopposed. Board members Mary Morrison of District 1, Elroy Broussard of District 3, Britt Latiolais of District 5 and Justin Centanni of District 6 are uncontested in the upcoming election.
Three seats are opening after board members Dawn Morris of District 7, Erick Knezek of District 8 and Jeremy Hidalgo of District 9 announced they wouldn’t seek re-election. All three were first elected in 2014. Hidalgo is now running for the District 3 seat on the new Lafayette Parish Council.
Thirteen candidates are vying for the five available seats.
Incumbent Tommy Angelle is fighting to defend his seat again. If re-elected, Angelle would serve his third term and be term limited. He’s challenged by former LPSS data specialist Wendy Baudoin, former LPSS teacher Breyone Carter and SLCC distance learning director Stasia Herbert-McZeal.
Dianna Lennon and Hannah Smith Mason, both running as Republicans, are for the District 8 seat. Lennon was a co-founder of the Community Coalition for Lafayette Schools and Mason is a mother of three current LPSS students and recent Woodvale Parent-Teacher Committee vice president.
The second most crowded race is in District 9, where former superintendent Donald Aguillard, local businessman Hubert Gauthier and retired U.S. Army Major Diogo Tavares are running for Hidalgo’s open seat.
The Monday education event also featured introductions from candidates running for Districts 7 and 8 of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The two candidates for District 7 — incumbent Holly Franks Boffy, R-Milton and Timala "Timmie" Melancon, I-Gueydan — were present. The district includes Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes and most of Lafayette Parish.
The four candidates running for District 8 — Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge; Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge; Jonathon Loveall, D-Clinton and Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary — were also present. The district includes Avoyelles, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and West Baton Rouge parishes, and portions of Evangeline, St. Landry, Lafayette, St. Martin, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes.