The driver in a March 4 crash that left a Plaucheville teen dead has been booked, according to KATC.
Larry Eugene Browder, 60, of Alexandria, was booked over the weekend with vehicular homicide and failure to drive on the right side of the road, records show.
Browder was injured in the St. Landry Parish crash that left Hunter Bordelon, 19, dead.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. as Browder was traveling northbound on US Hwy 7I near Nursery Home Road. At the same time, Bordelon was traveling southbound on US Hwy 71.
For reasons still under investigation, Browder crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, and his car crashed into Bordelon’s.
Troopers discovered Bordelon was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Browder was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported from the scene to Lafayette General Medical Center.
State Police say impairment by narcotics is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Browder.