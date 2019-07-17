Four more people have been arrested in a fatal July 4 shooting in Carencro, KATC reported.
On Tuesday, 21-year-old Jordan Simmons was booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and Demarcus Jones, 19, was booked on principal to second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, were also arrested. The 16-year-old was booked on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and the 17-year-old was booked with principal to second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Another 16-year-old was booked on a count of second-degree murder shortly after the shooting.
The victim was 20-year-old Jaqualon Sellers, who was identified by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Brockton Drive around midnight July 4, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said. Officers received calls about a disturbance involving weapons and when officers arrived, they learned Sellers was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.
He was pronounced dead upon arrival, Anderson said.
A suspect vehicle was stopped on Surrey Street shortly after the shooting and three people – an adult man and two male juveniles – were taken into custody. Three guns were recovered from the vehicle and the 16-year-old was arrested on a count of second-degree murder.
Simmons’ bond is currently set at $75,000 and Jones’ bond is set at $70,000, according to online booking records.