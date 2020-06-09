Opelousas police officer Sgt. Tyron Andrepont was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday after a Louisiana State Police investigation into accusations Andrepont used excessive force against a teenager at Opelousas General Hospital in October.
Andrepont, 49, was booked on five counts of malfeasance in office after turning himself over to law enforcement, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement. Andrepont’s bail has been set at $25,000.
Andrepont is accused of using excessive force against 18-year-old Jonah Coleman while the teenager was receiving treatment at Opelousas General Hospital in October 2019. Attorney Daryl K. Washington said his client was sent to the hospital by family for treatment related to a non-criminal matter.
While at the hospital, attendants called the Opelousas Police Department, though Washington maintains his client was not rowdy or a threat to hospital staff. Sgt. Andrepont was one of the responding officers and Washington said he “totally overreacted” and proceeded to choke Coleman inside his hospital room while the teenager was restrained.
“He was restrained and was not able to defend himself, which is what makes it even worse,” he said.
Washington said hospital surveillance video supports their claims and he believes the evidence is “overwhelming.” He said he has not been able to review each charge against Andrepont individually, but Washington said “it’s a very good sign” the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office is willing to pursue the case.
Malfeasance in office is committed when a public officer or employee intentionally refuses or fails to perform their duty, intentionally performs their duty in an unlawful manner or knowingly permits someone under their authority to do the same, according to state law.
The Colemans’ attorney said he has spoken with other individuals who claim Andrepont used excessive force against them during police encounters but could not say how many incidents have been formally reported to the Opelousas Police Department or other law enforcement agencies.
“With these types of incidents, it’s important they’re brought forward because officers take an oath to serve and protect, not harass and attack,” Washington said.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said he could not speak to additional allegations against Andrepont, who is a 17-year veteran of the department.
McLendon said Andrepont has been on paid administrative leave since mid-November when a Louisiana State Police criminal investigation was launched into the allegations of excessive force. McLendon said he first became aware of the incident following a meeting with officials from Opelousas General Hospital and after reviewing information from the hospital he and his staff chose to turn the case over.
The chief declined to speak on the specifics of the case.
McLendon said an internal affairs investigation into Andrepont was launched Tuesday; the chief said his department was waiting for the initial criminal investigation to conclude before proceeding. He declined to speak on possible punishments but said if termination is recommended, that decision would fall to Mayor Julius Alsandor and the Opelousas City Council.
The police chief said he’s concerned that all officers who are sworn to protect and serve are acting professionally and following the department’s policies.
“What I am concerned about is that the people that serve in this community, that have taken the oath of office to serve and protect the community, I’m concerned they’re doing it in a professional manner. Anything other than that would make a person not fit for duty,” McLendon said.