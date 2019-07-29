A man was arrested over the weekend after leaving his dog in his vehicle so he could gamble at an Opelousas casino.
Byron K. Badeaux, 52, was arrested Sunday for aggravated cruelty to animals, according to a Facebook post by the Opelousas Police Department.
The man arrived at Evangeline Downs Casino at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday and left the dog in his vehicle so he could gamble, the OPD post said.
Badeaux told police he forgot the dog was in his vehicle and noticed the dog was dead when he walked outside at about noon that day.
Badeaux was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Sunday afternoon. The dog remains were turned over to Opelousas Animal Control.
If convicted, Badeaux could face one to 10 years in jail, a $5,000 to $20,000 fine or both.