The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating three missing teens.
Destyn Lacque, 13, was reported as a runaway from her Lafayette Parish home. She left her home at some point Tuesday night by an unknown means of travel and it’s believed she connected with Elissa Meche, 14, and Addison Wade, 13, who were both reported missing out of St. Landry Parish, officials said.
Destyn Lacque is approximately 5’3”, weighs 100 lbs. and has light brown hair and brown eyes, Elissa Meche has blonde hair and Addison Wade is approximately 5’4”, weighs 120 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. It’s possible the teens have altered their appearance by cutting or coloring their hair, the agencies said.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said posts circulating on social media suggesting the girls were kidnapped are not accurate.
If you anyone sees Lacque, Meche or Wade, or has information on their whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.