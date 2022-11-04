New Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge was formally introduced to the community Friday. In her fourth day on the job, she was warmly welcomed by a packed room of community leaders, law enforcement officers and family and friends.
Estorge, a 29-year veteran of the department, was chosen as its first woman chief in late October. She is also the first openly LGBTQ chief. Estorge said it’s exciting to break a glass ceiling for women officers in the force and said the job will not be easy, but she’s ready to take on the “rewarding challenge.”
She said she hopes her appointment serves as encouragement to the community.
“I think it shows that all things are possible,” the new chief said.
Guillory said Friday that all three candidates interviewed for the job — Estorge, Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham and retired Louisiana State Police Trooper Brian Ardoin — were “solid and quality candidates” that the evaluation committees felt could each lead the agency.
“I have no doubt Chief Estorge will lead the Lafayette Police Department with full excellence,” Guillory said.
Estorge’s entire law enforcement career has been spent with the Lafayette Police Department. She most recently served as the commander for precinct 4 in northeast Lafayette, which covers roughly 25% of the city. The role included supervising about 30 team members and spearheading local community policing efforts, managing crime data and devising plans to curtail crime.
The new chief said her knowledge of the department and her strong existing relationships both within local law enforcement circles and the Lafayette community will be strengths as she assumes leadership. Estorge said she also brings fairness and level-headedness to the role.
“To the officers and civilian personnel of Lafayette PD, as I take on this role as chief, I want to thank you for your dedication to protecting and serving the city of Lafayette. You have my word that consistency, accountability and transparency will be my focus,” she said in her introductory speech.
“To the people of Lafayette, I am ready to get started and work toward solutions. My goal is to listen to your concerns and earn your trust, so that we can work together to make our community a safer place,” Estorge said.
Estorge noted a few priority areas, including building strong relationships with residents both individually as chief and as a whole department, which will include increased communication and greater visibility and participation at community events.
She said in her first 60 days she’s prioritizing meetings with council members and community and faith leaders, as well as a community walk in partnership with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office to gauge residents’ concerns.
She said combating violent crime, notably gun violence, is a top city concern. The new chief said curbing crime will require both physical investments, such as added technology and surveillance tools, and getting buy-in from all stakeholders to make changes.
Estorge, with input from spokespersons Sgt. Robin Green and Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, said the department is looking to deploy gunfire detection technology in the city, specifically ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors to document gunfire, triangulate its source and then produce a report that goes through an analyst and on to officers to speed response to gunfire, per the company’s website.
“It is going to take all of us. We have to work together — everybody. The community leaders, the school officials, law enforcement, church pastors, all of us. It’s going to be a joint effort,” Estorge said.
The veteran officer’s appointment as chief caps off two and a half years of leadership upheaval at the police department, which saw five leaders take the helm, either in a permanent or interim capacity. Guillory’s first pick for permanent chief, Thomas Glover, was fired just 10 months into his tenure.
The turnover has become a point of community concern, but Estorge said she felt she had the trust of Guillory’s administration and their support.
“I believe that we will work well together,” Estorge said.
Estorge said she was welcomed into the role in a private meeting with Guillory, Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle and former Interim Chief Monte Potier.
The new chief was received by a standing ovation when she was introduced Friday. Among the crowd was her wife, Sherl, several of her five sisters and members of the Episcopal Church Epiphany Opelousas, including the Rev. Laurent De Prins, who gave an opening blessing.
Estorge said her faith has been central to her life and career and she hopes to bring that to the department in the form of a chaplain program.
The new chief said the wheels are already in motion, and Sgt. Toby Delahoussaye, department training officer and pastor of Fordoche Baptist Church, will lead the effort. Another officer who serves as a youth pastor is lined up to join, and Estorge also plans to recruit civilian faith leaders.
Estorge said chaplains will provide support and comfort to families and officers during severe injury and death incidents that may be traumatic. She said she wants to make sure officers have access to support resources.
“When I was a motor officer we had a chaplain and she would come out to fatal crashes and incidents to support the family but to also support and help the officers. That is something I believe strongly in…We have a high stress job. We need support,” Estorge said.