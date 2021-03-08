A Church Point Police officer was injured Sunday when trying to stop two men wanted in connection with recent shootings, KATC reported.
The officer tried to pull over a vehicle, and a chase began. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle hit the officer's vehicle, sending it into a ditch, where it flipped on its side.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested. Police say the investigation is continuing and this information will be updated.