Two women wanted by police in connection with an April attack at a New Iberia restaurant have been arrested.
Leetra Davis, 31, and Leotia Davis, 29, were arrested April 24 in connection with the incident, a report shared to the New Iberia Police Department's social media shows.
Leetra Davis was booked on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, solicitation for murder and criminal conspiracy.
Leotia Davis was booked on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, solicitation for murder, criminal conspiracy and on a New Iberia City Court warrant for failure to return leased movable.
Earlier in April, a third wanted person, Kayla Warner was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Warner, 31, was wanted for attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, inciting a felony and criminal conspiracy.
Police say on April 8, 2022, officers with NIPD received video footage of an incident that occurred at a local restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
The video footage allegedly shows multiple individuals attacking and beating another individual inside the restaurant and in the parking lot of the establishment.
It was found the victim sustained significant injuries in the attack, police say.
A fourth person was initially wanted in connection with the attack but police later retracted the warrant after finding that the woman was trying to break up the fight.