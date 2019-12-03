A Houston man was killed in a hit an run crash Monday night on Interstate 49 south in Lafayette Parish, according to a statement from State Police Troop I.
The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Kittitone Sinakone of Houston.
Sinakone was walking on I-49 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound near mile marker 7, according to the preliminary investigation.
After striking Sinakone, the vehicle fled the scene, Troopers said.
Sinakone suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. It is unknown whether Sinakone was impaired and toxicology tests are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.