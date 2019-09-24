A St. Martinville man was arrested Tuesday after accusations he stabbed a man in a gas station convenience store gaming room over the weekend.
Paul Henry Demouchet, Jr., 23, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail Tuesday on a count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times at 804 S. Main Street in St. Martinville, a police department release said. A CITGO Simmis Food Mart and gas station is located at the address, according to the business’s online records.
The stabbing took place around 11:00 a.m. Saturday. A St. Martinville police officer was dispatched to the business and found a male victim suffering from stab wounds to the upper back and head, the release said.
St. Martinville Police Department spokesperson Adam Touchet said surveillance footage showed Demouchet run toward the convenience store, access the building through a side door and enter a gaming room, where the victim was sitting. He then attacked him with a knife before fleeing out a side door, Touchet said.
The accused’s motive is currently undetermined. Information about the victim’s recovery status was not available, he said.
Demouchet was arrested Tuesday around 3 p.m. after attempting to flee law enforcement, the release said. He was apprehended outside near 800 S. Main Street, on the same block as the business where the stabbing reportedly took place.