A man is in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Opelousas, police say.
Opelousas police officers responded to a disturbance and possible shooting near the intersection of Hall and Fern streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Opelousas Police spokesman Major Mark Guidry said.
The man was unable to provide officers with information about the shooter or shooters before he was taken to a local hospital. He remained hospitalized in serious condition Thursday morning, Guidry said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or contact the St. Landry Crime Stoppers tip line.