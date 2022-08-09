A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near an Opelousas alley Monday after a suspected armed robbery attempt, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Officers received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting a man was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of B. Alley, and the victim had been unable to “alert anyone to his condition for quite some time,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
The man, once located, told officers he was approached by at least three suspects and during the confrontation one of the suspects drew a handgun and shot him once in the lower body. It’s suspected the men were attempting to rob the victim. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, the chief said.
McLendon said investigators canvassed the area and are reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.