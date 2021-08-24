More than four years after Lafayette 18-year-old Jacquelyn ‘Daisy Lynn’ Landry went missing, the final suspect in her death and disappearance pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge Monday, bringing the prosecution around her death to a close.
Matthew Perez, 28, of Carencro, pleaded guilty to a count of obstruction of justice before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert, according to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. Perez will undergo a presentencing investigation and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 10.
Malik Davis, originally charged with second-degree murder in Landry’s death, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to an obstruction charge in the case after the murder charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor by District Court Judge Patrick Michot.
A third defendant charged with obstruction in the case, Devan Dufour, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Northeast Evangeline Thruway in January.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney, the prosecutor in the case, said Perez’s plea was not part of a deal and he faces up to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
“Our hope is that this gives some closure to the family,” Haney said.
Landry was last seen on May 23, 2017, near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Farrel roads. Her body was never recovered despite extensive searches.
Details of her death and disappearance were released by the district attorney’s office in 2019 following Davis’ plea deal.
Davis said in a signed statement that he and a woman picked Landry up from her Crooked Creek Road home on or about May 23, 2017, and went to a residence on Landry Road, where they snorted methamphetamine.
They later departed to Davis’ home at 104 Laguna Drive, which he shared with Dufour, Perez and a third roommate. Dufour and Perez were present when Davis and Landry arrived, who then proceeded to snort more methamphetamine in Davis’ upstairs bedroom.
After consuming the drugs, Landry began to act erratically while smoking cigarettes outside with Davis. In response, Davis allegedly offered Landry heroin. Dufour reportedly agreed to administer the heroin to Landry to help calm her and took her upstairs for the injection. Dufour left Landry upstairs after the injection and returned the remaining heroin to Davis.
In the statement, Davis said about 45 minutes later he discovered Landry cold to the touch and without a pulse. Davis, Perez and Dufour agreed Davis would be responsible for removing Landry’s body. Dufour gave Davis the needle used to inject Landry with heroin, which he flushed with the remaining heroin down the toilet.
After the trio consumed more methamphetamine, Perez helped Davis wrap the 18-year-old’s body in a shower curtain from the upstairs bathroom, before stuffing her in a stolen green sleeping bag inside the home.
Davis called two people to assist in disposing of Landry's body: one refused, while the other, an Abbeville man, came to survey the scene and said he couldn’t help because he didn’t have a truck, the signed statement said.
On May 26, 2017, Davis moved Landry’s body from upstairs and placed her inside a blue residential garbage container, which was picked up later that morning. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searched the landfill where the garbage was taken with cadaver dogs, but her body was not found.