As the Acadiana community mourns the loss of five people killed in Saturday's plane crash in Lafayette, two victims critically injured continue to recover at Louisiana hospitals.

Danielle Truxillo Britt suffered serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground near the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette.

The woman was initially treated at Lafayette General Medical Center but was airlifted to University Medical Center's burn unit in New Orleans, according to hospital officials.

Robby Britt, Danielle's husband, said on social media that his wife has burns on about 30% of her body and will be at the New Orleans hospital for at least four weeks. She is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

"Danielle Truxillo Britt had a long night but she's a warrior," he wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning. "Still in great spirits. Amazing woman."

People have donated more than $15,000 to offset expenses for the couple, who also have a 5-year-old boy, on the crowdfunding website, GoFundMe.com.

Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only one of the six aboard the plane to survive the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Although a crowdfunding website was also started to benefit Berzas, the man's family has asked people not to donate, according to a social media post.

"The family of Wade Berzas asks that no one donate to any 'gofundme' sites at this time," said a Sunday Facebook post by Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, where Berzas' stepchildren attend school. "There is a site that is asking for money that the family has not approved and are unsure where it has originated. At this time, they are asking for prayers for complete healing of Wade."

Two others, both employees of the U.S. Post Office, were treated for minor injuries related to smoke inhalation after the plane crash, according to a spokeswoman for USPS.

The post office at 445 Feu Follet Road will remain closed until further notice.

"The safety and well-being of both our customers and our employees is of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Service," USPS said in a statement.

"Operations at the office have been temporarily suspended and there is no access at this time. All mail is secured and will be kept safe until delivery can be made. We continue to work with law enforcement and other agencies during the investigation of the incident. The patience of our customers is appreciated.”

The five people who died in the crash include the pilot, Ian E. Biggs, Gretchen D. Vincent and her 15-year-old son Michael "Walker" Vincent, Robert Vaughn Crisp II and Carley McCord.

Everyone aboard the plane had ties to Global Data Systems except for Carley McCord, who was a professional broadcaster from Baton Rouge and the daughter-in-law of LSU's offensive coordinator, Steven Ensminger Sr.

The plane, which was on its way to Atlanta for the college football playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, had just lifted off from the Lafayette Regional Airport when the crash occurred.