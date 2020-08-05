A 42-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in a Wednesday morning police standoff on Evangeline Thruway.
Donald Guidry, 42, of Rayne, was arrested on counts of possession of stolen things and resisting arrest after a standoff with law enforcement that lasted more than an hour Wednesday morning. Guidry was spotted by Broussard police officers driving a tan truck reported stolen out of Vermilion Parish around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of U.S. 90 East, a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 2.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Guidry fled, eventually coming to stop at the intersection of East Willow Street and Northeast Evangeline Thruway. He refused to exit his vehicle and told law enforcement officers he was armed and may hurt himself, the release said.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. John Mowell said Guidry was observed swallowing pills during the standoff. At one point, SWAT officers fired a non-lethal round into Guidry’s vehicle to shatter his window so negotiators could communicate with him, Mowell said.
Around 11:30 a.m. law enforcement officers convinced Guidry to surrender. A knife was found in his possession during the surrender and once in custody he was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and evaluation before he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, the statement said.