A year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin “stash house” in St. Landry Parish, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
“For the past year, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Christopher Pierre and his involvement in the illegal sales of heroin and fentanyl," the SLPSPO wrote. "Through this investigation, detectives have come in contact with Pierre on multiple occasions and detectives seized approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency. During the month of April, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Pierre, which led to a search warrant at a residence located within St. Landry Parish. During the search warrant, detectives located an ounce of heroin and a firearm. Christopher Pierre was charged for this incident and is now out on bond.”
According to SLPSO, further investigation revealed a ‘stash house’ in St. Landry Parish where Pierre was keeping heroin. Last week, narcotics detectives searched the "stash house" where they located 19 bags of heroin, with a street value of $107,600, an AR-15 pistol, and $960.
Along with 23-year-old Pierre, of Church Point, 29-year-old Tempestt Trakese Holmes, of Opelousas, was arrested. Both were taken to St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (Heroin)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
- Manufacturing of a schedule I CDS (Heroin)
Pierre faces additional charges of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to SLPSO.
The bond is set at $46,500 for Holmes and Pierre has no bond at this time.