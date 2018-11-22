A Lake Charles teenager died after a Lafayette driver, believed to have been impaired, struck the teen while he was walking on the side of the highway early Thanksgiving morning.
Kyrin Pete, 13, was walking with two other pedestrians on the shoulder of LA 385 just before 5 a.m. Thursday when Jacob Ryan Hebert, driving a 2005 Mazda Tribute, struck the child, according to Louisiana State Police.
Pete was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital where he later died.
State Police investigators believe Hebert, 33, was impaired, and he was arrested on one count each of vehicular homicide and DWI.
Toxicology samples are undergoing analysis, and the crash is still under investigation.