The poor relationship between former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Sheriff Mark Garber in part cost the chief his job, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Thursday.
Meanwhile, a planned reorganization of the police department may eliminate the deputy police chief's position held by Reginald "Reggie" Thomas.
Aguillard said in December he was blindsided by Guillory's decision to terminate him and vowed to fight it. But Monday, shortly after Guillory was sworn in, Aguillard submitted his resignation.
Guillory has repeatedly refused to answer questions about why he's replacing Aguillard. He said Thursday morning on conservative talk radio station KPEL that, while Garber wasn't directly involved in his decision to dismiss Aguillard, the sheriff played a role in it.
"Part of my decision-making process was the significant hit to their relationship," he said.
It wasn't a boots-on-the-ground problem with officers. It was leadership, he added.
Guillory said he has "the utmost respect for the sheriff. I know my administration will have a good relationship with him."
Garber and several uniformed deputies attended Guillory's swearing-in ceremony. Garber had a front-row seat.
The previous administration of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux had a rocky relationship with Garber. Neither Robideaux nor Aguillard,who was hired by Robideaux in 2016, supported a failed half-cent sales tax Garber proposed in December 2018 for law enforcement.
On the radio show, Guillory said there are a lot of good things going on at the police department.
"That doesn't mean we can't do better," he said. However, "I saw where we could have better leadership."
The dismissal of Aguillard, Guillory said, is not personal or political.
"Politically, people would say I'm an idiot," he said. "But I have to sleep at night. If I lose the election four years from now because of it, I'm OK with that."
NAACP leaders have already voiced concern about Guillory's plans for the department and the well-liked Thomas, whose future with the department is uncertain.
Thomas served as interim police chief from January 2016, upon the retirement of Jim Craft, until the appointment of Aguillard nine months later. Thomas, who was Robideaux's first choice for chief, wasn't able to apply for the permanent police chief job in 2016 because he did not have the required bachelor's degree. He was also short of the 30 years of service with the department, which was another route to qualify.
While Thomas served as interim chief, the department launched its Community Relations Committee where residents of north Lafayette neighborhoods meet with officers to discuss problems. Minority recruitment of officers also increased under Thomas' leadership and arrests were made in several unsolved murder cases.
The deputy chief position was created at Robideaux's behest and approved by the City-Parish Council in 2017, and Thomas was named to the post.
Thomas was passed over as interim chief Monday when Guillory named Lt. Scott Morgan, a lower-ranking officer, to the post. Thomas told The Current he intends to apply for the chief's position.
According to Public Information Officer Lt. Bridgette Dugas, Thomas has earned a bachelor's degree, which qualifies him to apply for police chief.
Thomas also told The Current he won’t accept a demotion, if his current position is eliminated. Elimination of his current job would result in a salary cut of about $18,000 a year.
Guillory plans to reorganize the police department "to put more patrol officers on the street," his communications specialist Cydra Wingerter has confirmed. "I cannot confirm if that re-org also entails the elimination of the deputy chief position," she said.
Aguillard was paid $132,015 a year, Wingerter said, while Thomas earns $115,569 a year as deputy chief. In November, the City-Parish Council approved pay raises for police officers to bring starting pay to $40,000 a year. The raises comes at an annual cost to city taxpayers of more than $3.8 million.
The city has 60 days from Aguillard's Monday resignation to start the search for a permanent police chief, Dugas said Thursday. She and interim Police Chief Scott Morgan said they expect the process to take less than a year. When Aguillard was hired, the process took about 9 months, Dugas said.
The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board has to approve the posting of notices advertising the job opening and determine the dates for the postings, Allison Schexnayder with the civil service office said. The board then approves the applications received and determines who is eligible to take the civil service test for the chief's job. Someone with the Office of State Examiner in Baton Rouge will administer the test. Schexnayder said her office will receive the scores and the civil service board approves the scores. Those who pass the test are eligible to be interviewed by the mayor-president.
The earliest the board could take the first step in launching the application process is at its Feb. 12 meeting, Schexnayder said.
Anyone who wants to apply for the Lafayette police chief position must have at least a bachelor's degree or, if lacking a bachelor's degree, must have been employed with the LPD as a commissioned officer prior to Oct. 18, 1979, without discontinuation of employment, according to Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service rules.
Staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.