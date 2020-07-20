Louisiana State Troopers have released the name of an individual allegedly involved last week in a shooting with a Lafayette Police officer.
Curtis J. Francis, 28, of Lafayette remains hospitalized in a local hospital. He was wounded last week after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.
The name of the officer who shot him has not been released.
LSP is investigating the shooting at the request of the Lafayette Police Department.
The preliminary investigation revealed the incident began with a traffic stop conducted by Lafayette Police on Wednesday. Francis allegedly fled on foot, and officcers pursued him to the area of St. Bernadette Drive where an altercation took place between officers and the suspect.
During the course of the interaction, the suspect was shot and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. No officers were injured during the incident.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.