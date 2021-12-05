A St. Martinville city council member was arrested in New Orleans for a domestic violence incident after last week's Saints game.
Craig Prosper, who also serves as mayor pro tempore of the city, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at the Caesars Superdome, where the Saints had just lost to the Dallas Cowboys.
Prosper, 54, was booked into the Orleans Parish jail early Friday morning on a count of domestic abuse battery.
A woman told New Orleans Police she had been pushed by Prosper and that he had "grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed," according to court records and a report by WVUE-TV.
The woman told authorities she did not lose consciousness during the altercation, WVUE reported.
When questioned by police, the woman said Prosper intimidated, threatened or assaulted her "a lot" but that she had never been frightened or injured by him.
Prosper had bonded out of jail by Saturday morning.
He appeared before the Orleans Parish Magistrate Court via video conference Friday morning. Commissioner Jonathan Friedman set Prosper’s bond at $100 and did not issue a protective domestic stay-away order, citing authorities’ failure to provide “victim information” to the court.
Prosper has represented St. Martinville's second district since 2006. His term is set to expire next year.