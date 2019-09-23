A police report was filed Thursday alleging a sexual assault involving juveniles occurred at Faith House of Acadiana, a domestic violence crisis shelter in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas confirmed the report’s filing and said the matter is under investigation. Few other details were available.
Faith House of Acadiana is a domestic violence crisis center and shelter in Lafayette that serves women and children in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, St. Landry, Evangeline, Rapides and Avoyelles parishes.
Faith House shelter manager Rebecca McMillian said the organization has no comment due to confidentiality.
The emergency shelter has 45 beds for domestic abuse
survivors and their children. The group also has a transitional housing program for survivors struggling financially and a permanent supportive housing program for Lafayette Parish survivors with disabilities, according to the organization’s website.
Aside from housing, Faith House also offers legal services, career assistance and children’s services, and hosts community education programs.
Faith House serves an estimated 2,000 domestic violence survivors each year, development coordinator Nicole Young-Lopez said in a previous interview with The Acadiana Advocate.