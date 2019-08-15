The St. Martinville Police Department made a traffic stop about 7:15 a.m. Thursday that led to an arrest and seizure of narcotics.
Officers stopped Benjamin Bienvenu because he was allegedly driving 42 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
Bienvenu was found in possession of distribution quantities of narcotics and was arrested immediately.
He was charged with three counts possession with intent to distribute the following Schedule 1 narcotics:
54 grams of marijuana ($1,000 street value)
18 tabs of LSD ($900 street value)
24 pills of ecstasy ($456 street value)
Bienvenu was also charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute hte following Schedule 2 narcotics:
89 grams of methamphetamine ($106,800 street value)
13 pills of Vyvanse ($91 street value)
9 pills of Adderall (street value undetermined)
He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute the
5 pills of Xanax ($30 street value)
The total street value of the siezed narcotics is $109,427, according to the police department.
Bienvenu was also cited for speeding in a posted school zone.